      Breaking News
I-80 Shut Down Near 47 in Morris – Multi-Vehicle Crash Involves a Semi – Detour on 6

Jun 7, 2022 @ 12:56pm

Interstate 80 is closed, both eastbound and westbound, just east of 47, as emergency crews and investigators converge on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision, which involved a semi.

Several travelers were taken by ambulance, one by med-evac, to area hospitals.

The investigation of the cause of the crash may take some time.  Authorities will try to get stopped traffic off to the side to exit.

An ideal alternate is US 6, which runs east-west, just south of I-80.  Take 47 south to that, or whichever north-south route works best, per your location.

