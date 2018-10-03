I-80 Eastbound Has 1 Lane Open Thru Joliet After Fiery Crash

Seems like everyday there is a reason for I-80 to be closed. Today according to WJOL RADIO at approximately 6:15 a.m. WJOL witnesses report a motorcycle going at a high rate of speed crashed into a semi-tractor trailer and the semi caught on fire. This occurred eastbound I-80 at Richards. All eastbound lanes were blocked, but the traffic is getting by in the left lane. Traffic is very heavy from the Houbolt Road before the Des Plaines River Bridge to Briggs Street. Here’s the complete story from WJOL.