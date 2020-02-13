      Weather Alert

I-80 a Mess with Accidents and Icy Conditions

Feb 13, 2020 @ 7:12am

We’re getting reports of very slick conditions on I-80 this morning with accidents reported Eastbound at Route 30, a pick up truck and a car involved.

Another accident is near the weigh station just west of La Grange Rd.

Delays on I-80 range from Minooka all the way to Harlem in both directions.

The Winter Weather Advisory continues with more snow (a couple of additional inches before ending later this morning).

Temperatures will fall sharply behind an arctic cold front which could also result in a flash freeze of any lingering 
moisture on area roadways.

Airport Cancellations: O'Hare Airport 78.....Midway: 11.....(updated 6:53am)
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. The latest road
conditions for Indiana are available by calling 18002617623.
