I-57 Construction Starts April 1st

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to the bridge carrying Interstate 57 over the Canadian National Railroad, in Matteson and Richton Park, will begin, weather permitting, Friday, April 1. To accommodate the work, I-57 will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the bridge between US 30 and Sauk Trail.
The $2.1 million project, which consists of a new bridge deck overlay with joint replacement and structural steel repairs, is expected to be completed in September.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.