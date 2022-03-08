I-55 Resurfacing In Will County Begins Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that a patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55, from Weber Road to Interstate 80, in Will County, will require overnight lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, March 10. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged.
To complete the work, motorists should expect various overnight lane and partial ramp closures on both sides of I-55. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, from 9 p.m. Fridays to 11 a.m. Saturdays and from 8 p.m. Saturdays to 11 a.m. Sundays. At least one lane in each direction will remain open.
The project, which consists of resurfacing the 13.6-mile stretch of I-55, is expected to be completed in November.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.