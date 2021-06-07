I-55 Lane Closures in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to the bridges carrying Interstate 55 over U.S. 30, Canadian National Railroad, Mink Creek and the Materials Service abandoned railroad, in Will County, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, June 7.
The first stage of the project, installing a temporary concrete barrier wall and removing rumble strips, will require overnight lane and shoulder closures on both sides of I-55 between Weber
Road and Interstate 80. At least two lanes in both directions will remain open at all times. Daytime traffic will not be impacted. By Monday, June 14, through late August, both sides of I-55 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Weber Road and Interstate 80. Access to entrance and exit ramps will be maintained.
The $5.9 million project, which includes a bridge deck overlay with structural steel repairs and joint replacement, is expected to be completed in November. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve 2,779 miles of highway and 7.9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety
improvements.