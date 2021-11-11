I-55 Expected To Reopen To three Lanes In Either Direction By The End Of The Week

Good news for commuters who take I-55 in Will County. All lanes are scheduled to reopen on I-55, between U.S. 30 and Illinois 126, in Plainfield and Joliet, by Friday morning, Nov. 12, weather permitting. I-55 was reduced to two lanes July by Route 30 and 126 in each direction to accommodate a series of bridge deck overlays, shoulder reconstructions and full-depth patching repairs between Weber Road and Interstate 80.
As the project nears completion, some additional work remains, including guardrail replacement and other miscellaneous items. Intermittent overnight lane closures will be required through late November to complete the work.