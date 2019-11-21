I-55 Construction in Wilmington Wrapping Up For The Winter!
Travelers making their way thru the I-55 construction in Wilmington are getting an early Christmas Present! The I-55 construction between Lorenzo Road and Blodgett Road will return to two lanes in each direction this Friday November 22nd. The Illinois Department of Transportation began June 17 of this year to replace the bridge decks and other improvements to Interstate 55 over the BNSF Railroad and Grant Creek, south of Arsenal Road in Will County. Pavement patching, guardrail installation and drainage improvements need to be completed before I-55 is returned to two lanes in each direction. The work should be completed around Thanksgiving, weather permitting. The construction had I-55 down to a single lane each way between Lorenzo Road and Blodgett Road causing huge traffic delays at anytime during the day or night.
Work will resume next spring with the closure of the northbound bridge and traffic crossing over to the southbound lanes to again accommodate one lane in each direction.
The entire project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020.