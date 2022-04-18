I-55 Bridge Work Over Kankakee River Begins May 2

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a project to repair the bridge carrying Interstate 55 over the Kankakee River, in Will County, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, May 2.
To complete the work, I-55 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between River Road and Lorenzo Road. Digital message boards will be installed in advance of the work zone to display real time traffic information. To bypass excessive backups and congestion Illinois 47 and Interstate 80 are the posted alternative route. The $1.3 million project, which consists of bridge deck joint repairs, is anticipated to be completed in August.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits
and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.