I-55 bridge over U.S. 30 cleaning, painting begins June 13

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a cleaning and painting of the bridge carrying Interstate 55 over U.S. 30, in Joliet, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, June 13.
To complete the work, motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closure in both directions of U.S. 30 at the bridge. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times. The work is expected to be completed in August.
Motorists can expect occasional delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.