      Weather Alert

I-355 Closed @ Butterfield Road with Overturned Tanker Truck on Fire

Jun 3, 2020 @ 8:06am
Breaking news background, World Global TV news banner design

I-355 Northbound is Closed due to overturned tanker truck between Butterfield Rd and Roosevelt Rd in Lombard. Solid traffic back to Ogden Ave. Truck on its side on fire, tank is carrying a full load of propane.  Traffic forced off to the off-ramp is being diverted westbound, those turning around at the on-ramp are forced eastbound. There are some reports that Southbound is also closed while they upright the truck.

Here’s some video from ABC-7 Chicago.

TAGS
I-355
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics