I-355 Closed @ Butterfield Road with Overturned Tanker Truck on Fire
Breaking news background, World Global TV news banner design
I-355 Northbound is Closed due to overturned tanker truck between Butterfield Rd and Roosevelt Rd in Lombard. Solid traffic back to Ogden Ave. Truck on its side on fire, tank is carrying a full load of propane. Traffic forced off to the off-ramp is being diverted westbound, those turning around at the on-ramp are forced eastbound. There are some reports that Southbound is also closed while they upright the truck.
Here’s some video from ABC-7 Chicago.