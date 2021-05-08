Hylka Didn’t Fulfill Requirements to Teach at St. Joseph
The Diocese of Joliet has announced that a teacher accused of grooming did not fulfill employment requirements while teaching at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport. Jeremy Hylka obtained a substitute teaching license in January 2021 and was not enrolled in a teacher preparation program, which is required to continue teaching in a full-time position. Principal Lynne Scheffler has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, while school and diocesan officials investigate the circumstances regarding Hylka’s employment.
Hylka was fired from his position at the school on April 28th. A Will County Judge has issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy M. Hylka in the amount of $100,000 for the charges of Traveling to Meet a Child and Grooming. The former teacher is accused of allegedly engaging in what authorities have described as “inappropriate communication with a minor.”
Hylka is currently admitted in a nearby hospital as a patient. Detectives have been in communication with Hylka’s attorney who has indicated cooperation for him to turn himself in to Joliet Police Detectives upon his release from the hospital. Hylka’s release date from the hospital is unknown.