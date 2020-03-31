#HussleDay: Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross & more remember Nipsey Hussle
Prince Williams/Wireimage
Today marks the one year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle‘s death, yet his notoriety and influence continues to push forward his famous slogan, “The Marathon Continues.”
His peers took to social media to pay tribute to the prolific rapper and philanthropist, born Ermias Asghedom, who was gunned down outside his flagship The Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019 at the age of 33.
Snoop Dogg and Nipsey shared a close relationship, both being from Los Angeles. Snoop shared footage of the two at a concert taking pictures. He also shared an interview clip of Nipsey addressing why he turned down the opportunity to play Snoop in Straight Outta Compton in 2015. Although he would have done an exceptional job, Nipsey said the laws are “You never walk in no great man’s shoes,” even if it is acting.
DJ Khaled shared he’s grateful for their friendship, calling him an “icon” and “inspiration to all of us.”
“R.I.P to the legend NH NIP!!!” Russell Westbrook tweeted, sharing an image of him.
Joyner Lucas asked that we stop listening to his ADHD album and listen to Nip. Meanwhile, T.I. said the world will never be the same, sharing a video of them at a club. “We’ll take memories like these & lessons we learned from your life into eternity wit us King,” he wrote.
Rick Ross spoke on his relationship with Nipsey and their conversations on entrepreneurship and empowerment, encouraging everyone to share how he impacted them. “Because you know he eclipses the whole world,” he said. “Homie was such as special brother was such a solid dude and we’ll never let his name be forgotten.
“The marathon continues.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.