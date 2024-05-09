‘Hush Workation’ – Not Exactly Vacation – Have You Taken One?

Sure, it’s a little clunky, but the practice is apparently so common, that there’s a term for working remotely while secretly on vacation: “hush workation.”

In fact, nearly a third of Americans say they’ve logged into their jobs, from a vacation destination, without their bosses knowing about it, according to a new survey.

The poll of 2,000 employed people in this country – which was commissioned by the hospitality industry cloud service company Mews – revealed 52% were into the idea, while 29% have actually done it.

That said, they weren’t being totally unprofessional: Nearly 40% admitted to working while traveling because they like what they do for a living; 28% say they’ve done it to hit a deadline.

More than a quarter, however, say they did it to save their paid time off.

Fifty-two percent say they’ve used a planned work trip as a springboard to the actual vacation, which their superiors knew about. And nearly 30% have extended their stays to secretly work remotely.

While most of those keep it “semi-profesh,” by working out of their hotel room (69%), others really push their luck – like the 25% who log in from poolside, at the spa, or at a hotel bar or restaurant.