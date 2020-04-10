Husband of Arizona Grandma Who Mistakenly Invited Teen to Thanksgiving Dies of COVID-19
Wanda Dench, the Arizona grandma who went viral after accidentally inviting a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner years ago, lost her husband this week to COVID-19. News of Lonnie Dench’s passing was shared this week by Jamal Hinton, the boy who’d received Wanda’s accidental text in 2016 and wound up becoming friends with the family. “As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it… he passed away Sunday morning,” Hinton tweeted Wednesday. “Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!”
He added Thursday, “For those of you who are asking, Wanda is not sick.” Wanda and Hinton frequently text and even went on double dates since their first meeting.