98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

“Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day”: Tate Bryan is a fishing god

February 16, 2023 1:00PM CST
Share
“Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day”: Tate Bryan is a fishing god

ABC

Luke Bryan‘s youngest son, Tate, is shaping up to be quite the fisherman. 

Thursday on Instagram, Luke revealed his progeny’s already outpacing him as an angler.

“Took me 45 years to break 10 pounds. Tate did it in 12,” he captioned the post, which shows dad and son weighing the catch.

“Ten-two!” Luke exclaims, before an excited Tate starts jumping up and down. 

“Tate showed up!!! Go baby!!!” wife and mom Caroline responded to the post. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
3

Chris Stapleton Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts