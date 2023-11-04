98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Huntergirl’s “Ain’t About You” Is Also about Major Impact on Radio

November 4, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
Huntergirl’s “Ain’t About You” Is Also about Major Impact on Radio
rock concert

Huntergirl‘s latest single, “Ain’t About You,” has made a huge impact on radio this week.

The song has been added to 46 stations in various markets nationwide.

HunterGirl was a contestant on American Idol.  She is an accomplished country artist, who has made history by writing her own debut radio single, independently.

The talented Lindsay Rimes, who has collaborated with well-known artists like Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, produced “Ain’t About You.”

HunterGirl says, “‘Ain’t About You’ was supposed to be my ‘I’m leaving Nashville song,’ and it ended up being my ‘staying in Nashville song.’  I hope that anyone who is thinking about giving up on their dreams hears this song and decides to give it a second chance.”

What do you think about Huntergirl’s song, “Ain’t About You?

More about:
#Ain'tAboutYou
#DebutSingle
#HunterGirl
#LeavingNashville
#RadioAdds
#SingerSongwriter

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eating Pumpkin May Help You Look Younger, Lose Weight

Recent Posts