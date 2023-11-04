Huntergirl’s “Ain’t About You” Is Also about Major Impact on Radio

Huntergirl‘s latest single, “Ain’t About You,” has made a huge impact on radio this week.

The song has been added to 46 stations in various markets nationwide.

HunterGirl was a contestant on American Idol. She is an accomplished country artist, who has made history by writing her own debut radio single, independently.

The talented Lindsay Rimes, who has collaborated with well-known artists like Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, produced “Ain’t About You.”

HunterGirl says, “‘Ain’t About You’ was supposed to be my ‘I’m leaving Nashville song,’ and it ended up being my ‘staying in Nashville song.’ I hope that anyone who is thinking about giving up on their dreams hears this song and decides to give it a second chance.”

What do you think about Huntergirl’s song, “Ain’t About You?”