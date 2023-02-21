Hunter Hayes Teases ‘Many Surprises’ On The Horizon During ‘Red Sky Tour’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 21: Hunter Hayes performs during the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation benefit at Bridgestone Arena on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

All this week during the Drive @ Five, I’ll be giving you a chance to win tickets to Hunter’s upcoming show. Just make sure to play “Who’s Riding Shotgun” with me!”

Hunter Hayes has lots of cool things planned for fans once he hits the road.

The country star is set to kick off his ’Red Sky Tour’ in support of his highly anticipated, soon-to-release album of the same name. He is launching the nationwide trek in May, beginning with a performance in San Diego, California.

“I PRESENT TO YOU – THE RED SKY TOUR!” Hayes announced on his social media channels on Tuesday (February 21), after teasing the date on his Instagram story. “It’s finally happening. Touring, playing shows for YOU is the BEST part of making music and I’m SO excited to see all of you back out on the road! So many surprises on this tour both on and off stage! …See You There!”

‘Red Sky’ is set to drop on April 21 and it’s his first-ever, fully independent album.