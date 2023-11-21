‘Hunger Games’ Gobbles Up Competition At The Box Office
The Hunger Games are back on top at the box office.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes grabbed the top spot at the box office with $44 million over the weekend.
The prequel is the first new Hunger Games movie in more than eight years.
The Trolls sequel Trolls Band Together finished second with $30.6 million – the third-best opening for an animated movie this year.
The Marvels and the the holiday slasher Thanksgiving tied for third place with $10.2 million, followed by Five Nights at Freddy’s in fifth with $3.3 million.
