Hundreds of Stolen Passwords for Netflix, HBO, & Hulu Discovered on the Dark Web

We like to think we’re safe in our digital worlds, but we’re really not. Content-security firm Irdeto found for the month of April 2018 there were 854 listing of over-the-top (OTT) credentials from 69 unique sellers across more than 15 dark web marketplaces. Translation: stolen usernames and passwords were on sale from 42 different streaming services, including Netflix, HBO, DirecTV and Hulu. Though it’s not clear how many of the stolen accounts illegally available for sale represent legitimate, active accounts, you might just want to go change some passwords to keep yourself safe. Here’s the complete story from Variety.