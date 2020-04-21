Humans Are Making Dogs Stupid
People are making dogs stupider. Dr. Monique Udell, an animal behavior researcher at Oregon State University, says humans appear to have conditioned the animals to not think for themselves. The results of her study may explain why dogs so often seem to get tangled up in their leash or get their heads stuck in railings or inside boxes. In the experiment, Dr. Udell gave 10 wolves, 10 pet dogs and 10 shelter dogs a clear box containing a piece of sausage. To get inside, the dogs needed to pull off the lid using a length of rope. They were presented with the puzzle both when a familiar human was present and when the human was not absent. They were given two minutes each to get inside the box. Eight of the 10 wolves managed to solve the puzzle and eat the snack while just one of the 20 dogs managed the problem.
* I mean, they’re not picking up after us when WE go to the bathroom.