Human Remains Found Near Patterson Road

Human remains have been discovered in the 700 block of Patterson Rd. in unincoporated Joliet Township.
It was shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, February 23rd that Will County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area by citizens who were walking in the vicinity and discovered the remains. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the heavily wooded area and found a human skull, femur and rib bones.
In the early morning hours of February 24th members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, with assitance from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the area and located more bones and other evidentiary items.
The identity of the victim is unknown, as is the length of time the remains have been on the property. The Sheriff’s Department is working with the Will County Coroner to attempt to identify the victim.