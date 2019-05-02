Huge ‘GOD OF CHAOS’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth in 2029

A really big asteroid is going to fly past Earth in 2029, and you apparently shouldn’t be too concerned about it. The 1,110-foot-wide asteroid is named for the Egyptian god of chaos, and it will come within 19,000 miles of Earth on April 13th, 2029. That’s a long way off, but scientists at the Planetary Defense Conference are already preparing for the event. They plan to talk about the asteroid’s effects on Earth’s gravity, potential research opportunities, and even how to deflect the giant asteroid in a theoretical scenario. They add that most asteroids that pass Earth aren’t more than 30-feet-wide, so the 99942 Apophis asteroid offers a rare opportunity for research. It will be visible to the naked eye, and will look like a moving star point of light, according to NASA. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.