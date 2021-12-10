      Weather Alert

Hufford Jr. High Placed on Soft-Lockdown After Threatening Statements

Dec 10, 2021 @ 1:16pm

Joliet District 86 is sharing details after two students made threatening statements on Friday morning. The incidents happened at Hufford Jr. High School and the two students were removed from school and the Joliet Police were immediately notified. An investigation determined that both threats were not credible. The school remained in a soft lockdown for the rest of the day. This come after a school board on Wednesday at Hufford Jr. High that saw teachers speak out to the school board about teacher safety. This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

