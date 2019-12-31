HRH Queen Elizabeth Grabs Cold Lunch, So Staff Can Celebrate
Her Royal Highness, the Queen of England, ordered a cold buffet, Christmas Day, for the royal family… to give most of her staff the day off.
The royals decided to be less extravagant, this year, for Christmas. They didn’t have a hot, elaborate meal prepared for them, but a cold buffet, instead.
Queen Elizabeth II decided to give her staff a holiday break. So, family were on their own, with a cold buffet… which some skeletal staff did have to prepare. Let’s just say, that it’s not like Lizzie and her grandsons pulled out some Oscar Mayer.
However, family and friends did gather, to hear the queen give her traditional speech.
