Money & Happiness

Money Bag, Currency, Paper Currency.
According to findings of a psychological study (San Francisco State University), your happiness depends on how you spend your hard-earned cash, not how much you have. The study’s authors tracked college students and asked them to rate how happy they felt after making experience purchases — concert tickets, drinks with the girls — versus stuff — big-screen TVs, another must-have handbag. Turns out those who shelled out for experiences were more likely to say the purchase boosted their endorphins, and that it was money well spent — regardless of how much or little the outing cost.