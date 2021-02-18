How You Can Really Help Texas Winter Storm Victims
As nearly 3 million people remain without power or heat in Texas, organizations around the country are stepping up to help – and to make it easier for us all to help. Even just a few dollars helps a lot more than an individual care package; because these organizations are able to get bulk discounts on exactly what’s needed (which, as experts, they know very well). As tempting as it is to send a blanket, a check for less than it’s value can buy more than one – and it will be designed for this problem.
Here are a few places you can donate to if you are interested:
American Red Cross – supporting 35 warming centers with cots and blankets in TX
Salvation Army – providing food & shelter
Austin Urban League – started the #LoveThyNeighborTX campaign to raise money for hotel rooms, food, water, and clothing
Austin Street Center and OurCalling – pooling funds to pay for temporary shelter
Austin Pets Alive! – donations needed to buy items such as heating pads and dog beds to keep animals safe from the freezing temps
[PS – This is a picture from inside a grocery store near Austin, this week. My son took it. The store was only open from 12n – 5pm; and there was a slow-motion traffic jam to get to it, on icy, drifted, hazardous roads – with several crashes, along the way. ~ Mo ]