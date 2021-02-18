      Breaking News
How You Can Really Help Texas Winter Storm Victims

Feb 18, 2021 @ 10:52am

As nearly 3 million people remain without power or heat in Texas, organizations around the country are stepping up to help – and to make it easier for us all to help.  Even just a few dollars helps a lot more than an individual care package; because these organizations are able to get bulk discounts on exactly what’s needed (which, as experts, they know very well).  As tempting as it is to send a blanket, a check for less than it’s value can buy more than one – and it will be designed for this problem.  

Here are a few places you can donate to if you are interested:

American Red Cross – supporting 35 warming centers with cots and blankets in TX

Salvation Army – providing food & shelter

Austin Urban League – started the #LoveThyNeighborTX campaign to raise money for hotel rooms, food, water, and clothing

Austin Street Center and OurCalling – pooling funds to pay for temporary shelter

Austin Pets Alive! – donations needed to buy items such as heating pads and dog beds to keep animals safe from the freezing temps

[PS – This is a picture from inside a grocery store near Austin, this week.  My son took it.  The store was only open from 12n – 5pm; and there was a slow-motion traffic jam to get to it, on icy, drifted, hazardous roads – with several crashes, along the way.  ~ Mo ]

