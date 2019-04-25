How Would You Like to Perform Onstage with Carrie Underwood?

CARRIE UNDERWOOD is inviting you to perform with her on stage on the Cry Pretty 360 Tour. But you won’t be singing. Roy & Carol have the details:



If you’re interested, you need to submit a video of yourself doing the entire rap . . . and then fill out some details. She wants to know who YOUR champion is and why you want to honor them. Plus, you have to submit photos of that champion.

You’ll also need to let them know which show you’ll be attending. To enter click here

The Cry Pretty 360 Tour kicks off Wednesday, May 1st in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Tour is coming to Chicago October 29th @ the United Center. Click here to get tickets to that show.