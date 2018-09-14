How Would You Like Free Bacon for Life?

If you love bacon, I mean really love bacon, then Smithfield has a contest for you. One lucky bacon lover could win a lifetime supply of their cured meat.

The Bacon for Life contest, much like the lottery, will send the lucky winner a package of bacon every week for the next 50 years, a value of $20,777.

Assuming you live that long, according to detractors who are scratching their heads at idea of offering up the food many cardiologists recommend to avoid eating due to its high fat and sodium content.

But putting those people aside, you can enter by buying a package of Smithfield bacon and using the code found inside before the end of the year. Heads up though, you’re limited to 100 entires. Here’s the full story from the Today Show.