How to Tell if a Camera is Spying on You
These days, cameras are everywhere. While most of them are in place for security reasons, you never know when a Peeping Tom might be using one in a hotel room or an Airbnb rental to spy on you. For this reason, the folks at Fox News have put together a list of tips for spotting hidden cameras.
The best way to detect a camera is by using a device or app specifically designed for that purpose. Amazon sells Wi-Fi signal detectors for about $59 that sweep the room for all connections. Also, there’s an app called Fing that does the same thing — and it’s free.
The network also recommends turning off all the lights in a room and looking behind wall hangings and mirrors for lights, which may be cameras. And finally, the easiest method of all is to read online reviews. If someone suspects there was a camera in a room they stayed in, you can bet they’re going to report it.
Have you ever suspected you were being watched? If someone is renting a place on Airbnb, do they have the right to install cameras to keep an eye on their property? Here’s the complete story from Fox News.