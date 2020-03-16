How To Stay Safe While Ordering Delivery During The Coronavirus Pandemic
With restaurants in cities all over the country forced to close to dine-in customers in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, delivery might be the only option to get a meal from your favorite establishments.
But is it safe for you or the delivery person? Sure, as long as you keep a few precautions in mind.
The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration hasn’t found that the coronavirus can be transmitted through food. But it can live on surfaces, so make sure to wash your hands after handling take-out containers.
Pay on the delivery app so you and the driver don’t have to handle cash. But if you do tip with cash (which you should toss a bit extra right now), just make sure to wash your hands after. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.