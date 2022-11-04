How To Protect Your Car From Catalytic Converter Theft

Car Robber with Flashlight Looking Inside the Car. Car Security Theme.

This week, federal officers broke up a multi-million dollar theft ring that stole catalytic converters. So how can you protect your vehicle from thieves?

Catalytic converters are a popular target because they contain precious metals like platinum, and can be stolen quickly and easily.

The easiest way to prevent theft? Keep your car in a garage, or in a well-lit area covered by security cameras.

Anti-theft devices can be installed to make the converters more difficult to remove. Others make the converter more difficult to resell by covering it with paint or engraving it with the vehicle’s VIN number.