How to Make Takeout Food Feel Special at Home
You can’t dine in a restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, but you can pick up their food or get it delivered. How, then, can you make it feel as though you’re eating in that restaurant while stuck at home?
Rather than eating your takeout straight out of the containers, bust out some actual dinnerware and pay attention to presentation. “My top tips for the plate would be to vary color and texture. So if you have three cherry tomatoes, move them around the plate so your eye travels around the plate,” Toronto chef Christine Flynn tells Eater. You can also make relatively flat takeout food taste better by zesting it up with fresh cheese or pickles.