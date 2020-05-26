How to Get Out of a Speeding Ticket
Website CarInsurance.com asked 1,000 people how they got out of a speeding ticket:
– Asking for a warning instead of a ticket worked for 41 percent of those surveyed.
– Playing dumb seems to work the best. Thirty-two percent of respondents said that telling the officer that they didn’t know they were speeding was enough to avoid trouble.
– Saying you were late for work or having a medical emergency was successful for 20 percent of respondents
– Claiming to need a bathroom break or that they didn’t see a speed limit sign worked for 17 percent of pulled-over drivers.
– Saying you were just going with the flow of traffic was a good excuse 16 percent of the time.
For those who did get busted, a quarter of them hired a lawyer to help fight the ticket and 97 percent of them said it was worth every penny, because even with legal fees it’s often still less than years of increased insurance rates.