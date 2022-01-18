      Weather Alert

How Symptoms Differ Between Omicron And Delta

Jan 18, 2022 @ 9:15am

The Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants account for the vast majority of COVID-19 cases – but how can you tell the difference between the two? Researchers at Oxford University studied more than 250,000 cases, and what the most common symptoms were for each. The study found that a sore throat was more commonly reported in Omicron cases, while a loss of smell or taste was more common in Delta cases. Most symptoms, however, remained similar in both variants – including fever, cough, fatigue, headache, and shortness of breath.

