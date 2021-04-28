How old is your dog?

Getty Images
I feel like every year there’s a new study about how old our dogs really are. A new study (University of Nottingham) says a dog becomes a teenager at just six months old, is a fully-fledged adult by the time it is two years old and is a ‘senior’ at around seven.
The University of California came up with a better way to measure the aging process in dogs. These scientists used marks on DNA, called methylation marks, as a way to “diagnose” aging. As expected, the research showed a dogs’ DNA develop more quickly when they’re young and more slowly when they’re old. One dog year does not equal seven human years. The researchers said a 1-year-old dog is the equivalent of a 30-year-old human. A 4-year-old dog is like a 52-year-old human. After age 7, dog aging slows down.