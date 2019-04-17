How Often Should Couples See Each Other When Dating

It’s happened time and time again, your best friend meets someone new and they end up spending all of their time together, soon afterward you don’t see your BFF for months.

Often times we lose ourselves in relationships way too quick, Jennifer Silvershein founder of Manhattan Wellness suggests only seeing your new boo once a week.

Couples that have used the “once a week” rule find out if they are right for each other, the time apart helps you pick up on red flags, and if it doesn’t work out your only upset about the one time you hung out instead of the seven times.

Seeing your boyfriend or girlfriend once a week also keeps you in good standing with your friends who were there before your new love. All in all its better to keep your same routine and let love take its natural course. Here’s the complete story from Cosmopolitan.