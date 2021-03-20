      Weather Alert

How Often Do You Watch TV While You Eat Dinner?

Mar 20, 2021 @ 11:02am
TV dinners” may not be as popular as they used to be, but TV – DURING dinner – is still as hot as ever.

A new survey asks how often we watch TV, while we eat dinner.

And the most common answer is . . . every day.  We, apparently, feast on it.

35% of people say they always watch TV, during dinner.

And another 17% do it at least four to six times, each week.

Only 18% of people say they never watch TV during dinner.

There’s more to watch, here:  (YouGov)

