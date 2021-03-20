How Often Do You Watch TV While You Eat Dinner?
Woman Who Watches the Television, Illustrative Technique
“TV dinners” may not be as popular as they used to be, but TV – DURING dinner – is still as hot as ever.
A new survey asks how often we watch TV, while we eat dinner.
And the most common answer is . . . every day. We, apparently, feast on it.
35% of people say they always watch TV, during dinner.
And another 17% do it at least four to six times, each week.
Only 18% of people say they never watch TV during dinner.
There’s more to watch, here: (YouGov)