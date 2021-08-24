      Weather Alert

How Many Spots in Line Can One Person Save for Their Friends?

Aug 24, 2021 @ 4:05pm
You’ve seen this happen before, or maybe you’ve even done it . . .

 

 

You’re standing in line for a movie or a bar, and your friends aren’t there yet.  So they ask you to save THEM a spot in line.

 

 

Is it ever okay to do that?  And what’s the maximum number of spots one person can hold?

 

 

Someone polled 10,000 Americans, and close to a third of us say the answer is ZERO.  30% said it’s not socially acceptable to join your friend in line, period.

 

 

Another 29% said saving a spot in line for one person is okay.  And 14% said two.

 

 

11% say MORE than that is still fine . . . including 3% who said you can save a spot for five people or more.

 

 

In general, the older you are, the less likely you are to think it’s okay.  Only 17% of people under 25 said it’s NEVER okay to save a spot in line.  38% of people over 55 said the same.

 

