How Many Spots in Line Can One Person Save for Their Friends?

You’ve seen this happen before, or maybe you’ve even done it . . .
You’re standing in line for a movie or a bar, and your friends aren’t there yet. So they ask you to save THEM a spot in line.
Is it ever okay to do that? And what’s the maximum number of spots one person can hold?
Someone polled 10,000 Americans, and close to a third of us say the answer is ZERO. 30% said it’s not socially acceptable to join your friend in line, period.
Another 29% said saving a spot in line for one person is okay. And 14% said two.
11% say MORE than that is still fine . . . including 3% who said you can save a spot for five people or more.
In general, the older you are, the less likely you are to think it’s okay. Only 17% of people under 25 said it’s NEVER okay to save a spot in line. 38% of people over 55 said the same.