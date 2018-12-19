HOW MANY LIGHTS WOULD IT TAKE FOR YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE TO BE SEEN FROM SPACE?

In the 2006 movie “Deck the Halls” Danny Devito and Mathew Broderick get into a Christmas Light-Decorating competition which eventually leads to one of their houses being visable from space. So here’s a question, how many lights would you have to adorn your tree with in order to see it from space? University of Leicester researchers figured it out and say you’d need 2,683 LED lights on your roof in order for them to be seen from space. They added that if there is minimal light pollution it is theoretically possible for a festive house to be visible from the International Space Station. Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.

Here’s the scene from “Deck the Halls” with Danny Devito declaring his dream for his Christmas lights