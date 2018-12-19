HOW MANY LIGHTS WOULD IT TAKE FOR YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE TO BE SEEN FROM SPACE?
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 19, 2018 @ 9:20 AM

In the 2006 movie “Deck the Halls” Danny Devito and Mathew Broderick get into a Christmas Light-Decorating competition which eventually leads to one of their houses being visable from space. So here’s a question, how many lights would you have to adorn your tree with in order to see it from space? University of Leicester researchers figured it out and say you’d need 2,683 LED lights on your roof in order for them to be seen from space. They added that if there is minimal light pollution it is theoretically possible for a festive house to be visible from the International Space Station. Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.

Here’s the scene from “Deck the Halls” with Danny Devito declaring his dream for his Christmas lights

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

AAA PREDICTS FUEL PRICE DECLINES THROUGH END OF YEAR Bears Odds to Win SuperBowl and NFL Team Ranks Luke Bryan & His Wife Caroline Have a Strange Way to Celebrate Christmas Randy Houser dropped video of a song called “No Good Place To Cry”. Legal troubles for the maker of the video game, fortnite Not enough sleep = more junk food
Comments