How Many Hot Dogs Could a Person Eat, Theoretically
According to a new study published in the journal Biology Letters, researchers analyzed 39 years of data from the annual Nathan’s Famous Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest and, using mathematical modeling, calculated the maximum number of hot dogs one person could possibly eat during the contest’s 10-minute duration. The answer is 84. The current world record is 74, a bar set by Joey Chestnut at this year’s Coney Island event. The main issue, according to study author James Smoliga, professor in the department of physical therapy at High Point University in North Carolina, is getting all of the food from the relatively large stomach into the smaller large intestine. (Metro News)