How Luke Bryan’s Dad Feels About His New Single

Luke Bryan has a new single called “Country On.”
And his dad has given him the stamp of approval about the song.
He said, “I played it for my dad, and he was like, ‘Yeah boy, you hit all the categories with that one!'”
He also talked about the song and said, “The song covers so many aspects of country living, and country life — from hard work to the American dream, to being optimistic about the future of the country and how we all must ‘Country On’ to really be one. It’s got patriotism in it, it’s got honoring people that keep us free and people that keep us safe and look after us.”
Do you like “Country On?” Let us know in the comments on Facebook.