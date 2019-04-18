How Long Would it Take to Ride Every Ride @ Disney World?
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 18, 2019 @ 9:23 AM

Walt Disney World is a pretty big place– we’re talking four main theme parks and two waterparks. So how long would it take to hit every ride (anything where you’re riding a vehicle and is listed on the official Disney website)? The bloggers who run Parkeology have actually developed a challenge in which one must ride all the rides within one day. They say most who complete the challenge (that’s 45 to 50 rides, depending on how many are closed for refurbishments) usually do so in about 17 to 18 hours. But in order to pull that off you’ll have to really plan things out, including scheduling FastPasses ahead of time, knowing when rides open and close for the day, starting early, and knowing when to make a jump from one park to another. Read more from Yahoo here. 

