How Long It Takes to Binge-Watch These Popular TV Shows
Sure, you’ve got plenty of time to binge-watch TV at the moment. However, do you realize how long it would take you to binge-watch a long-running show like General Hospital? Well, luckily for you, Mental Floss has put together a handy list of how long it would take you to watch over 50 popular TV shows. Here are 25 of them (you can see the rest HERE):
- General Hospital—11,398 hours (474 days, 22 hours)
- Days of Our Lives—11,281 hours (470 days, 1 hour)
- Law and Order: Special Victims Unit—460 hours (19 days, 4 hours)
- NCIS—379 hours (15 days, 19 hours)
- Grey’s Anatomy—343 hours (14 days, 7 hours)
- The Simpsons—334 hours (13 days, 22 hours)
- The X-Files—218 hours (9 days, 2 hours)
- Star Trek: The Next Generation—178 hours (7 days, 10 hours)
- House—176 hours (7 days, 8 hours)
- The Vampire Diaries—171 hours (7 days, 3 hours)
- The Office—99 hours (4 days, 3 hours)
- Family Guy—165 hours (6 days, 21 hours)
- The West Wing—154 hours (6 days, 10 hours)
- Gilmore Girls—153 hours (6 days, 9 hours)
- South Park—152 hours (6 days, 8 hours)
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer—144 hours (6 days)
- The Big Bang Theory—139 hours (5 days, 19 hours)
- Cheers—138 hours (5 days, 18 hours)
- The Walking Dead—131 hours (5 days, 11 hours)
- Downton Abbey—56 hours (2 days, 8 hours)
- The Sopranos—86 hours (3 days, 14 hours)
- Breaking Bad—62 hours (2 days, 14 hours)
- The Wire—60 hours (2 days, 12 hours)
- Friends—121 hours (5 days, 1 hour)
- SpongeBob SquarePants—120 hours (5 days)