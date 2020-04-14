      Weather Alert

How Long It Takes to Binge-Watch These Popular TV Shows

Apr 14, 2020 @ 5:10pm

Sure, you’ve got plenty of time to binge-watch TV at the moment. However, do you realize how long it would take you to binge-watch a long-running show like General Hospital? Well, luckily for you, Mental Floss has put together a handy list of how long it would take you to watch over 50 popular TV shows. Here are 25 of them (you can see the rest HERE):

  1. General Hospital—11,398 hours (474 days, 22 hours)
  2. Days of Our Lives—11,281 hours (470 days, 1 hour)
  3. Law and Order: Special Victims Unit—460 hours (19 days, 4 hours)
  4. NCIS—379 hours (15 days, 19 hours)
  5. Grey’s Anatomy—343 hours (14 days, 7 hours)
  6. The Simpsons—334 hours (13 days, 22 hours)
  7. The X-Files—218 hours (9 days, 2 hours)
  8. Star Trek: The Next Generation—178 hours (7 days, 10 hours)
  9. House—176 hours (7 days, 8 hours)
  10. The Vampire Diaries—171 hours (7 days, 3 hours)
  11. The Office—99 hours (4 days, 3 hours)
  12. Family Guy—165 hours (6 days, 21 hours)
  13. The West Wing—154 hours (6 days, 10 hours)
  14. Gilmore Girls—153 hours (6 days, 9 hours)
  15. South Park—152 hours (6 days, 8 hours)
  16. Buffy the Vampire Slayer—144 hours (6 days)
  17. The Big Bang Theory—139 hours (5 days, 19 hours)
  18. Cheers—138 hours (5 days, 18 hours)
  19. The Walking Dead—131 hours (5 days, 11 hours)
  20. Downton Abbey—56 hours (2 days, 8 hours)
  21. The Sopranos—86 hours (3 days, 14 hours)
  22. Breaking Bad—62 hours (2 days, 14 hours)
  23. The Wire—60 hours (2 days, 12 hours)
  24. Friends—121 hours (5 days, 1 hour)
  25. SpongeBob SquarePants—120 hours (5 days)

