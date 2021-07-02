HOW LONG IS AN ACCEPTABLE TIME TO WAIT BEFORE DISCUSSING SPOILERS?

Spoilers used to be so easy. First you watched something, then you discussed it with your friends, who were almost certainly watching at the same time, and then that was it. Now it’s a minefield. Nobody watches anything at the same time, and everyone blurts their opinions on social media as soon as they’ve seen anything. It’s a free-for-all. This can only mean one thing: it is time to definitively locate the point when spoiling a film or TV show is OK. So, when is it OK to spoil a film or TV show? The British newspaper The Guardian claims the answer is after between three to five days, “unless informed otherwise.” An article on Vulture.com seemed to say that “three days or longer” is an appropriate length of time to wait before publicly shouting out key details of a show a movie