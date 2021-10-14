How Long Is A Couple Minutes Late?

If you’re meeting up with someone, and they text that they’re going to be “a couple minutes late,” how late do you expect them to be?
Someone polled 5,000 Americans, and the most popular answer was five to ten minutes late. Some of us aren’t that patient though . . . 6% said they still expect the person to be on time, and 9% said less than five minutes late.
51% said five to ten minutes . . . 23% said 10 to 30 minutes . . . and 3% said “running a few minutes behind” means they’ll be more than a half-hour late. Young people between 18 and 25 were the most likely to say it means “more than 30 minutes” late.