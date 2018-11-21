How long can you eat turkey after Thanksgiving?

You need to be safe when enjoying your turkey. Most of us have plenty left over, but let’s face it, it’s best to give it away to others right after your big dinner, or make sure you eat in before it goes ‘bad’. According to the USDA and other food safety sites, and everything I’ve heard in my life, leftovers can be safely kept in the fridge for three to four days. That means you have until Monday 11/26/18 to eat them if you made for Thanksgiving 2018. You’re refrigerator isn’t the ever lasting cooler, please be safe. Being sick, and medical bills are no joke! ~carol