How Long Can Food Stay Out – At Room Temperature?
Start the new year off on the right foot, not crawling between your bed and your toilet.
Fresh from the United States Department of Agriculture: some friendly food safety tips.
The safe amount of time, at which leftovers can remain at room temperature is just two hours. After that, the meal can become overrun with bacteria, leading to food poisoning.
Hot foods should be kept at 140-degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold dishes must stay below 40.
[Something to keep in mind for BBQs: the time halves to just one hour in the sun. Even then, The Daily Meal recommends you not serve deviled eggs, macaroni salad, or fatty steaks, among other items, outdoors.]