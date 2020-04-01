      Weather Alert

How Long Can Asymptomatic Coronavirus Carriers Infect Others?

Apr 1, 2020 @ 7:58am

Stephen Gluckman, an infectious diseases physician at Penn Medicine and the medical director of Penn Global Medicine, says “there are people that have Coronavirus that don’t have any symptoms at all.”
The asymptomatic Coronavirus carriers can infect people, but it’s uncertain for how long and how many there are. Researchers are months away from reports out of China, Europe, South Korea.
Gluckman’s main concern is people spreading the virus and being totally unaware that you’re contagious. “People have to be vigilant about avoiding close contact with other individuals and not assuming that just because someone isn’t sick, they’re not carrying the virus.” Here’s the complete story from HUFF POST.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing