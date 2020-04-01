How Long Can Asymptomatic Coronavirus Carriers Infect Others?
Stephen Gluckman, an infectious diseases physician at Penn Medicine and the medical director of Penn Global Medicine, says “there are people that have Coronavirus that don’t have any symptoms at all.”
The asymptomatic Coronavirus carriers can infect people, but it’s uncertain for how long and how many there are. Researchers are months away from reports out of China, Europe, South Korea.
Gluckman’s main concern is people spreading the virus and being totally unaware that you’re contagious. “People have to be vigilant about avoiding close contact with other individuals and not assuming that just because someone isn’t sick, they’re not carrying the virus.” Here’s the complete story from HUFF POST.