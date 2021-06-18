How Far Back Are Your First Memories?

A new study (Memorial University’s Faculty of Science) suggests that our earliest memories could be earlier than first thought. Researchers found that the average age of the earliest memory is around 2½ years old, challenging the previous notion that our earliest memories start at age 3½. Part of the issue is that many people tend to be poor at identifying the dates of their earliest memories. Researchers found people think they were older than they actually were in their early memories. My first memory is when I was 2! I loved going to the park with my grandma. I remember our trips!