      Weather Alert

How Far Back Are Your First Memories?

Jun 18, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Siblings washing their hands with soap

A new study (Memorial University’s Faculty of Science) suggests that our earliest memories could be earlier than first thought. Researchers found that the average age of the earliest memory is around 2½ years old, challenging the previous notion that our earliest memories start at age 3½. Part of the issue is that many people tend to be poor at identifying the dates of their earliest memories. Researchers found people think they were older than they actually were in their early memories. My first memory is when I was 2! I loved going to the park with my grandma. I remember our trips!

Popular Posts
Help is needed to set up 500 plus US 3x5 foot flags on Thursday June 17th
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Why Mosquitoes Love to Attack YOU
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Activities with the Highest Lightning Risk
FGL Brings New Concert to Drive-In Movie Theatres Tonight
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
Connect With Us Listen To Us On